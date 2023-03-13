FC Bengaluru United part ways with Khalid Jamil; announce Fernando Varela as new coach

Two-time BDFA Super Division champions FC Bengaluru United have appointed Argentina-born Spanish coach Fernando A. Santiago Varela as their Head Coach after mutually parting ways with Khalid Ahmed Jamil, in February this year.

Varela assumed charge of a young FCBU team ahead of the Stafford Challenge Cup 2023 and had an instant impact - FC Bengaluru United emerged worthy champions, after defeating Chennayin FC 2-1 in a hard-fought final and remained unbeaten right through the tournament.

Varela brings with him nearly five years of experience within the Indian football system and has coached several I-League clubs.

Varela’s next campaign with FC Bengaluru United will be the I-League qualifiers, beginning on 13th March, 2023. Commenting on his appointment, Varela said, “I am excited to be part of FC Bengaluru United’s growth journey. They are a young and dynamic team with great potential and I am confident we can work together and reach even greater heights. I am thankful for the faith the management has shown in me.”

“We are excited to have Fernando on board,” said Gaurav Manchanda, Owner, FC Bengaluru United. “His experience and knowledge of what it takes to perform well in the I-League will be invaluable for us at this stage of our growth journey. We are confident of a positive start in this direction under his able guidance.”

Commenting on the decision to mutually part ways with Khalid Jamil, Manchanda said “We would like to thank Khalid for his contribution and efforts. We wish him all the very best for the future.”



Jamil was appointed FC Bengaluru United Head Coach for the 2022-23 season. Under him, FC Bengaluru United finished runners-up in the BDFA Super Division Championship 2022-23

