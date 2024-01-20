FC Bengaluru United go past Kenkre FC 4-2 in their first I League 2 game

FC Bengaluru United started their I League 2 campaign in style with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Kenkre FC in their opening game at the Dravid & Padukone COE. After a slow start, FC Bengaluru United upped the ante in the first half with two goals (Jerry, 32', and Ashley 40'). Kenkre FC fought back to level the score but FC Bengaluru United upped the ante in the dying minutes of the game to pull off an exciting 4-2 win with Chesterpaul scoring a brace (82’, 90 + 3'). In what was an exciting display of skill and determination, FC Bengaluru United left fans on the edge of their seats in their opening game, setting the tone for an exciting campaign.

The initial minutes saw a measured start from both sides. Both teams looked a tad sluggish as they worked hard to come together as a unit. However, FCBU quickly began to play with a lot more intent, looking to control possession. Jerry ignited the scoreboard at the 32nd-minute mark, capitalizing on a free-kick opportunity. Eight minutes later, Ashley doubled the lead with a brilliant goal in the 40th minute, giving FCBU a commanding 2-0 advantage. The first half concluded with FCBU leading 2-1, promising an intense battle in the upcoming segments.



The second half unfolded with heightened intensity as Kenkre FC equalised the game. However, FCBU, undeterred by the setback, showcased remarkable fortitude as they kept pressing. In the dying minutes of the game, the spotlight fell on Chesterpaul – who had been FCBU’s shining star in the preceding season.

After a couple of missed opportunities for FCBU, it looked like the game might be heading for a draw, before Chesterpaul stepped up to the plate. He made the most off a cross from a free kick and headed the ball in from the box to give FCBU the all-important lead in the 82nd minute. In the 3rd minute of extra time, it was once again Chesterpaul, this time with a diving header, to seal a thrilling 4-2 win for FCBU and a triumphant start to their I-League 2 campaign, setting the stage for a promising journey in the league.