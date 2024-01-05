Fans disappointed with Indian team's jersey initiate petition demanding change

Indian football fans are unhappy with the national men's team's jersey for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.



The fans are aghast at the design of the jersey, with the pale blue home and orange away kits lacking any 'creativity'. Many fans also alleged that the jersey lacked any vision and failed to ignite the imagination of the spectators.

Performax, a sportswear brand of Reliance Retail, became the kit sponsor for the Indian football team in September 2023.

The fans even asked whether the All India Football Federation (AIFF) considered any top sponsor brands such as SIX5SIX, Nike, Adidas and Hummel as the team's kit sponsor.

So dissatisfied are the fans that they even initiated a petition on Change.org asking fans to sign it, demanding a more wisely designed jersey for the team, which will play in the Asian Cup for the record second consecutive time.

Well AIFF are not even serious on how our players look at the ground! And moreover they don't have enough funds to get a good brand that can invest in properly designing the Indian football team jersey. Shahji Prabhakaran already exposed it when was about VAR — Sarfaraz Nawaz Hussain (@SarfarazNawazH1) January 4, 2024





1) Our coach has no vision to qualify for knockouts in Asian Cup



2) We have no special jersey for Asian Cup



3) Without any proper preparation we are going to face Australia & Uzbekistan



4) No Marketing for Asian Cup in India from both AIFF & Broadcaster's #IndianFootball — Ankan Mandal (@mandalankan19) January 5, 2024





He's talking about presenting a Mumbai City jersey. The thing to say here is Ambanis don't own any ISL team. Nita Ambani is the chairperson of FSDL, 1 of the 2 founders of ISL. It's upto the team owners or the AIFF to present their jerseys or the India Jersey to him. — June (@junesarkar7) November 16, 2023

A jersey plays a vital role in unifying the team and keeps players motivated to perform better on the field. When they wear the same jersey, it also instils a sense of belonging, enhancing their confidence and giving the team an identity, distinguishing it from the rival team.



For fans, a good-looking, attractive and bright jersey inspires them to follow the team and helps them identify their players quickly. Inspired by a top-quality jersey, fans tend to buy it and cheer for the team during tournaments.

When there is criticism about the quality of the jersey, the price of the fan jersey set at Rs 3,000 online has also sparked an outrage.

The Indian football team, placed in Group B, will open its AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar on January 13 against Australia, followed by a game against Uzbekistan on January 18. India's final group game is scheduled against Syria on January 23.