FanCode to live stream Santosh Trophy

FanCode, India's premier sports streaming platform, will exclusively live-stream the final round of the Hero Santosh Trophy starting February 10. It has also acquired the digital rights to live-stream the Hero Futsal Championship 2023, which began on February 8.

Both tournaments will stream on the FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS), FanCode TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and on www.fancode.com. Football fans can stream both tournaments for free.



All eyes are on defending champions Kerala in this 76th edition of the Santosh Trophy. The final round in Odisha will see 12 teams battle it out for the coveted trophy. The teams have been divided in two groups of six each.

Group A comprises Kerala, Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha. Group B has West Bengal, Meghalaya, Delhi, Manipur, Services, and Railways.

The second edition of the Hero Futsal Championship will see 14 teams going head-to-head. The teams are divided into two groups, each group with seven teams. It is taking place in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

FanCode has added to its repertoire of football events with these tournaments. In domestic football, it is streaming the Scoreline Kerala Premier League and the Goa Professional League. FanCode has also streamed top-tier international football such as the Dubai Super Cup, featuring the likes of Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, and AC Milan.

Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, AIFF Secretary General, said "We welcome FanCode in this partnership to live-stream the Hero Santosh Trophy and the Hero Futsal Club Championship. FanCode is a well-known digital platform having an impressive footprint that will help us take the Hero Santosh Trophy and the Hero Futsal Club Championship to a larger audience in India. We wish them the very best."

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said "We are delighted to expand our football roster with the Hero Santosh Trophy 2022-23 and Hero Futsal Championship 2023. The Hero Santosh Trophy is a part of Indian football's heritage and it is a moment of pride for us to stream it for our users. We want to take grassroot and domestic football to a wider audience and foster increased interest and passion for football in India."

FanCode is curating a comprehensive and immersive digital experience aimed at revolutionising how fans consume sports, beginning with the ability to select data and analysis of choice via interactive overlays while viewing the livestream. Fans will also be able to re-watch and relive any moment from the game in real time.