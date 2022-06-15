Fan factor: How Kolkata thronged to support Sunil Chhetri's India to Asia's biggest stage

India, captained by Sunil Chhetri, won three games in a row in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers to qualify for the main tournament in 2023. The team's overall performance earned India's qualification for the sixth time. However, given India's recent lacklustre performance, many have wondered what happened to make the country so hungry for victory. Despite the fact that Sunil Chhetri, the skipper, always came through for his team, it was the HOME CROWD who made the difference.

No wonder the talismanic striker was quoted saying, "I have always maintained that you may have played in every club and part of India, but if you haven't got a taste of playing here in Kolkata, you are not complete as a player. The fans just love you here."

The fact that the games drew such a large crowd attested to the statement. While AIFF and the local organising committee did anticipate a gathering of fewer than 5000 people, each day's attendance was about 28000, 32000, and 44,000 people. Despite mismanagement during the distribution of complimentary tickets, fans remained calm as they queued to cheer the national team in the searing heat. Regardless of how well the squad performed, the sight of tens of thousands of spectators chanting "INDIA, INDIA, INDIA" throughout the game had a significant impact on the players' demeanours.



After seeing the Men in Blue for the first time in a long while, Kolkata, which has always been particularly fond of football, could not contain their excitement as they rode a rollercoaster of emotions as they watched the national team, particularly Sunil Chhetri, sprinkle his magic all over the beautiful Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan right in front of their eyes. The throngs of chanting supporters who poured into the stadiums despite the ticket debacle and late kick-off times were overcome with emotions ranging from excitement to joy to agony.

On matchdays, the stadium was packed to capacity. While their heroes were fighting on the pitch, the crowd sang the popular and patriotic anthem "Bande Mataram." We observed fans turn on their flashlights in the stands to symbolise their unity in the face of recent occurrences of communal strife in the city. Tifosi's of Sunil Chhetri and co., were in the stands cheering on the squad and expressing sincere thanks for how football transcends religious divides.



The passion for the Blue Tigers and Sunil Chhetri, one of Bengal's favourite sons-in-law had no bounds. The fans' constantly invaded the pitch in order to get a picture with the legend. The fans stood enthralled by the roadsides and within the stadium, as they formed a line outside the gate as the squad bus came and left, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

The City of Joy. The Mecca of Indian Football. Thank you, Kolkata 🇮🇳 💙 pic.twitter.com/t0VPAcr2J3 — Blue Pilgrims 🇮🇳 (@BluePilgrims) June 14, 2022

The Blue Pilgrims stepped up their celebrations by displaying some of the most beautiful tifo's and banners, not just for the present team but also for veterans such as Chuni Goswami, who we recently lost. The celebration with firecrackers and fire torches was an event to watch out for, as some of them travelled all the way from other parts of the country to show their support for their beloved team as they played in front of the fans for the first time in years.



The Blue Tigers repaid the supporters who braved the rain and storm on the final day of the round in the best conceivable way. They made the hardships worthwhile by winning all three games that the supporters fought hard to attend. Sunil Chhetri, the skipper, who is his most attractive person, catered to the needs of everybody and everyone who wanted a picture with him or a handshake.



Coach Igor Stimac expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the supporters, encouraging his players to thank them for playing a critical role in the victory. Kolkata's treasured title of "Mecca of Indian football" was cemented as the ultimate night finished with Igor Stimac yelling, "I Love Kolkata ".