Fallou Diagne vs Florentin Pogba: Comparing ISL's newest defensive walls

The signings of Fallou Diagne by Chennaiyin FC and Florentine Pogba by ATK Mohun Bagan have been two of the biggest moves made by ISL clubs in the current transfer window. Both are central defenders coming from European leagues to Indian football and both bring with them a wealth of experience.

Here is an attempt to compile some data on the two defenders ahead of the season:

Spider web analysis of Fallou Diagne (blue) against Florentin Pogba ( green) (Credit:Soccerment)

As the above figure from football data website Soccerment shows, Pogba outscores Diagne on physicality and traditional defending but the Chennaiyin man offers more of a threat when his team is on the attack.

Playing role, attacking threat

Though primarily a centre back, Diagne can also play at right-back or even as a defensive midfielder. He is known to be effective with the ball at his feet. He completes roughly 76% of his passes, which is slightly lower than Slavko Damjanovic did last season. He also likes to build up play from the back, both with short passes and long balls.

Though with lesser success, as data indicates, Pogba enjoys having the ball at his feet as well. He has a habit of marching deep into the opposing half and dribbling past players. He can play at left-back if necessary. The distribution of the 31-year-old is both varied and accurate. He enjoys launching high passes up the pitch to assist his attackers. He can even take set-pieces and has a vile delivery into the box.

Comparing Fallou Diagne's contributions (blue) to Florentin Pogba (green) (Credit:Soccerment)

Defensive styles

However, the biggest advantage Diagne will bring to the Marina Machans' backline is his aerial ability. His strength, stability and the physicality he offers in the box will be crucial to Chennaiyin FC in set pieces. Last season, Chennaiyin FC struggled in this area.

Pogba is a strong and commanding presence in the box too, but his defensive style is more alert and aggressive. He enjoys making crucial interceptions, jumping into challenges, and constantly harassing strikers. He is very good at winning crucial duels, both on the ground and in the air.

Analysis of Fallou Diagne's aspects (blue) against Florentin Pogba's (green) (Credit:Soccerment)

Past teams, notable opponents

Diagne has spent most of his 14-year career at FC Metz in France and Freiburg in the Bundesliga. With Freiburg, he finished at fifth place in the Bundesliga in 2012-13 and also played in the Europa League as a result. His journeyman career has also included spells at Werder Bremen and Rennais. He eventually moved to Vllaznia Shkoder in Albania, where he worked with present Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric. Diagne was a key member of Brdaric's side that dominated the Albanian Cup last season.

Diagne has three Senegalese national team caps. In an AFCON qualifier against Namibia, he played alongside captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane. Overall, Diagne has made over 270 appearances and has played in the best leagues against the best players in the game.

Analysis of Fallou Diagne's defensive statistics (blue) against Florentin Pogba's (green) (Credit:Soccerment)

Pogba may not be the most famous footballer from his family but the 31-year-old has played professionally for over 11 years. Florentin Pogba came up through Celta Vigo's youth system before moving to France with Sedan and Saint-Etienne. In Ligue 1, he made nearly 100 appearances. Pogba was a mainstay for Saint-Etienne during the 2015/16 season when they only allowed 37 goals in 38 games. He's also competed in the UEFA Europa League against players like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

In the 2019/20 season, he joined MLS club Atlanta United. With the American team, Pogba won the only trophies of his career. In 2019, the centre back helped them win the US Open Cup and the Campeones Cup. After a stint with Atlanta United's reserves, he returned to France in 2020, joining Sochaux-Montbeliard.