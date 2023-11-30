Exceptional kids escorting Kerala Blasters: A celebration of inclusivity

In a remarkable display of compassion and unity, Kerala Blasters FC took center stage during the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Chennaiyin FC at Kalur Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 29, 2023. As part of an initiative led by Futureace, the official health partner of Kerala Blasters, 22 students from MES Special School Aluva, Smriti Special School Ernakulam, and Raksha Special School Ernakulam had the honor of accompanying Kerala Blasters players onto the field.

The heartwarming spectacle unfolded as the special kids, representing the future of inclusivity, held hands with the football stars, leading them to the ground in a moment that transcended the boundaries of sport. This noble gesture by Kerala Blasters FC goes beyond the realm of football. By embracing these children who require special care and attention in society, the club is sending a powerful message of inclusiveness and compassion.



Kerala Blasters FC remains committed to initiatives that reflect the spirit of community engagement and social responsibility. The club's dedication to creating memorable experiences both on and off the field is a testament to its vision of being a force for positive change in society.