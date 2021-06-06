Euro 2020: 5 youngsters to watch out for

The Euros, like the FIFA World Cup, invariably throws up quite a few names who are earmarked for a big future. Be it Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Andrei Arshavin or Ivan Rakitic, all of these players burst onto the world stage through their performances at the European championships. This edition of the tournament will be no different, and that is why we present you with five youngsters who are destined for greater things in the years to come.



Phil Foden (England) The most well-known in this list due to his affiliation with UEFA Champions League finalists Manchester City, Foden is indeed a talent to look out for. A member of the England U17 side that won the World Cup in India 4 years back, the youngster has since grown in stature enormously and is sure to start in Gareth Southgate's side's attacking midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

This will be Netherlands' first big tournament since the 2014 World Cup, and head coach Frank De Boer has several youngsters available to support his more experienced stars. Of them, 19-year-old Ajax midfielder Gravenberch is one to keep an eye on. Since becoming the club's youngest-ever senior capped player in 2018, he has come on by leaps and bounds and established himself as the trump card in midfield for both club and country.

Most Minutes Played in the Top Euro Leagues this Season, U19s:



🇳🇱 Ryan Gravenberch - 2616

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka - 2560

🇪🇸 Pedri - 2428

🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga - 2408

🇵🇹 Nuno Mendes - 2400

🇧🇪 Jérémy Doku - 2318

🇫🇷 Nathanael Mbuku - 2229

🇩🇪 Florian Wirtz - 2228

🇺🇸 Gio Reyna - 1982 pic.twitter.com/27OC1aBFC4 — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) May 30, 2021

Pedri (Spain)

The former Las Palmas starlet has been an absolute revelation for Barcelona this term. Along with the injured Ansu Fati, the 18-year-old is the most expensive teenager in the world right now, and that isn't without reason either. He became the second-youngest player to make 50 appearances for the Catalans this season (after Bojan Krkic), that too in his debut campaign. He also seems to have the trust of Spain head coach Luis Enrique and should play an important role in that Spanish midfield. Kacper Kozlowski (Poland) The 'Polish Pogba', as he is referred to by some, has emerged as a worthy successor for Robert Lewandowski in terms of taking Polish football forward. But it could have all been very different. The 17-year-old had a horrific accident in January 2020 and spent more than six months out of action. The fact that he has come back so brilliantly since then for his club Pogon Szczecin as well as his country, is a testament to the youngster's mental strength and resolve.

17 year old Kacper Kozłowski may soon become the youngest footballer in the history of Euro! 🇵🇱🏆@LaczyNasPilka | @PogonSzczecin pic.twitter.com/l81WpqhKHF — REGISTA (@regista_design) June 5, 2021

Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic)

All of 18, Czech forward Adam Hlozek has already enamoured scouts from Liverpool with his potential. The Sparta Prague academy product is a lethal combination of speed and strength, and he will be looking to leave a mark on the Euros to take his market value a notch higher.







