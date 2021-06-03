Euro 2020: 5 big names who will be missing from action

There is just a little more than a week to go for the start of the Euros, and most of the teams have announced their final squads. Even as a galaxy of footballing stars wait to light up our television screens for the next month, there are quite a few high-profile players who will be missing from the action. Here we look at the five biggest names who won't be featuring in this year's championships:



Sergio Ramos It will be fascinating to see how Spain cope without their lionhearted former captain in defence after he was dropped following an injury-plagued 2020-21 season. The 35-year-old has 180 national team appearances against his name, but with head coach Luis Enrique opting to go with younger faces, this could be the beginning of the end of his international career. Erling Haaland The 20-year-old Norwegian has had a meteoric rise to fame in the past couple of years. The Borussia Dortmund striker is currently one of the hottest properties in Europe due to his unbelievable efficiency in front of goal. However, with Norway losing their playoff semifinal against Serbia, he will miss out on this edition of the Euros.

❌ vs. Northern Ireland

❌ vs. Gibraltar

❌ vs. Turkey

❌ vs. Montenegro

⚽️ vs. Luxembourg



Erling Haaland has ended his mini goal drought for his country. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/pPYwR8GZU5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 2, 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Arguably the biggest 'name' on this list, the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic, will also be missing from action this summer after injuring his knee while playing for AC Milan. What makes this sadder still is the fact that the 39-year-old had come out of international retirement earlier in March. Virgil Van Dijk A towering defender and an even better defensive organizer and leader when fit, VVD's absence will be sorely felt by the Dutch. The Liverpool ace is still recovering from an injury to his right knee that kept him out of action for almost the entirety of last season.

Andy Robertson on Virgil van Dijk:



"I have seen the big man go through his rehab, struggling at times, now coming through the other side with his smile getting bigger and bigger again. He feels as if he is close to fitness and close to playing again." #awlive [scottish herald] pic.twitter.com/1SiHJ6PyFT — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 1, 2021

Jan Oblak

He might be one of the best goalkeepers in the world and a La Liga winner with Atletico Madrid, but Slovenia captain Jan Oblak will not get to show his talents at the Euros this season after his country failed to qualify for the continental championships.







