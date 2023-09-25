Football
Hilarious referee mix-up mirrors Ronaldinho's famed incident in Indian Super League clash
Referee's red card turned yellow in a comical twist during the Indian Super Game, reminiscent of Ronaldinho's incident.
A comical incident unfolded during the Indian Super Game clash between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC. In the 95th minute, Emil Benny committed a foul on Saul Crespo, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Notably, Saul Crespo seemed to purposefully push Emil Benny aside.
Following a heated exchange involving both sets of players, the referee initially brandished a red card and ordered Emil Benny off the pitch. Emil appeared bewildered but complied. However, just before entering the tunnel, the referee called Emil back and, with a chuckle, replaced the red card with a yellow one.
This incident bore a resemblance to the famous episode involving Ronaldinho during a match between Inter Milan and AC Milan. In that case, the referee intended to issue a yellow card to Ronaldinho but mistakenly reached for a red one.
The unexpected red card surprised everyone, as the foul didn't warrant such a severe punishment. Realizing his error, the referee swiftly withdrew the red card and instead showed a yellow card, all while sharing a laugh with the players.