eISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC registered a convincing victory over table-toppers Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad FC registered a comprehensive win against the table-toppers Chennaiyin FC in the eISL and secured three crucial points.

HFC had the upper hand in the first game, as they scored two goals in the first half. In the second half, the equation changed as Chennaiyin FC scored two goals and got themselves back into the game. But a late headed goal from Aadizema gave the all-important lead back to HFC. They held on to win 3-2.



In-game 2, Hyderabad FC represented by D33kay fired the first goal, however, Navinh29 playing for Chennaiyin FC scored the equaliser on the verge of full time. Game 2 turned out to be a cracker and ended with a 1-1 scoreline



The final game witnessed glimpses of a fightback from the Marina Machans but it was not enough. Hyderabad FC drove into the lead with three goals while Chennaiyin FC managed to only pull back one. The match ended 3-1 in HFC's favour.



Aadizema was awarded as Hero of the match.







