eISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal enter top three after thumping Kerala Blasters in clean sweep victory

In match Match 55, Kerala Blasters FC went head-to-head against SC East Bengal in the eISL where the Red and Gold Brigade registered a resounding 0-3 win to climb up the standings into the top three.

SC East Bengal exposed the defensive woes of Kerala Blasters FC to take a 0-2 lead in game 1, however, the Blasters bounced back to square things up. The Red and Gold Brigade turned the heat back on and scored a third to take the win in the first game.

In-game 2, SC East Bengal sealed the three points on offer in a thrilling encounter. The game was tied 2-2 and in the dying minutes, Not_Ankitgupta fired the winner.

With the match in the bag, SC East Bengal continued to ride the winning momentum and recorded a thumping 1-2 win in game 3 to clean sweep the match.