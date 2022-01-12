eISL 2021-22: Odisha FC dominate Jamshedpur FC to claim three points

Odisha FC registered a comprehensive two to one win against Jamshedpur FC in the eISL to take home three important points.

The first game saw Odisha FC's Duggal TV record a 1-2 victory against Jamshedpur FC's Arvindmass.

In game 2, Odisha FC got into the lead with a wonderful cross and volley struck inside the goal. Jamshedpur FC were quick to respond with an equalizer after a chip shot found the back of the net.

The neck and neck encounter went down the wire with Odisha FC finding a chink in Jamshedpur FC's armour and scoring a goal with the goalkeeper leaving the post empty.The game ended in a close scoreline of 2-3 with Odisha FC securing the match.

In the co-op game, Jamshedpur FC came all guns blazing with two goals while maintaining a clean sheet but it was Odisha FC who clinched the three points.

Jamshedpur FC now sits in the fifth position with 16 points in their bag with Odisha FC climbing to ninth amassing 10 points.