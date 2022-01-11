eISL 2021-22: Northeast United FC climb to top spot after defeating Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC registered their sixth win in the tournament and moved to the top spot after defeating Jamshedpur FC in the Match 52 of eISL. On the other hand, JFC remained in the fifth position.



In-game 1, Akash_Ash2499 of Jamshedpur FC took on Emaadrox of NorthEast United FC. JFC took an early lead, but Emaadrox canceled it out in the 59th minute as he scored the equalizer. Another two goals, late in the game from Emaadrox sealed the victory for NEUFC.





NorthEast United FC took their Game 1 form to the next game as well as Muffuburhani scored three goals in the game and confirmed the top spot for his team. JFC Arvindmass_ scored one goal in the game and the match ended on a 3-1 scoreline.



The final match was a dead rubber for NEUFC, they got a little relaxed in this game. JFC made full use of it recorded a 3-0 victory. It was a case of too little, too late as NEUFC walked away with three points.











