eISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC win a thriller against Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC's boys returned to the eISL after twenty days break, but they didn't look rusty at all as they scored 11 goals in three games to get the better of Kerala Blasters FC. With the wIn, MCFC moved to the seventh spot, while KBFC stayed at sixth on the points table.



In-Game 1 Kerala Blasters FC player Akshat08 continued his great run of form against the Mumbai City FC. Within 15 minutes, he raced to a two-goal lead, but he couldn't hold on to it as MCFC player Tikka leveled the score by scoring two late goals at the end of the first half. Both players scored one goal each in the second half and the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

The second game turned out to be a thriller, Ashwin_1411 of Mumbai City FC took on Lokmanyu06 of Kerala Blasters FC. MCFC took an early lead and then doubled it by scoring a goal from inside the ten-yard area. Lokmanyu06 canceled the lead by scoring three brilliant goals and made it 3-2. But Ashwin_1411 made it all even by scoring a late goal.





The decider was all about Mumbai City FC boy and it turned out to be a one-sided affair as MCFC defeated KBFC 5-2. With this win, MCFC secured three crucial points. Tikka was awarded as Hero of the Match.

