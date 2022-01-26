eISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC reach the pole position after defeating North East United

After drawing the opening game, Mumbai City FC found their feet by winning the last two games against North East United FC and thereby clinching the tie. With this win, MCFC moved to the top spot, while NEUFC stayed at fourth.

In the first game, NEUFC player Emaadrox got the first breakthrough in the early minutes of the game, the lead was then doubled in the 35th minute. Mumbai City FC Ashwin_1411 fought back in the second half and scored back-to-back goals, and it meant that the first game ended in a 2-2 draw.



Mumbai City FC got off to a flying start after Tikka put up a commanding display to defeat North East United FC's Muffuburhani by 3-0 in game two. The defensive performance by Mumbai City FC meant NEUFC found it very hard to breach their backline as the Islanders allowed just one shot in the game.



In the third match, Mumbai City FC made early dents in the NEUFC backline with three goals and it was enough to bag all three points.NEUFC managed to strike a consolation goal in the stoppage time as the match ended 3-1.



Tikka with four goals was awarded Hero of the Match.

eISL table; Via ISL Media







