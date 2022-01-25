eISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC climb to second position after comprehensive win against Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC came out on top against Jamshedpur FC in match 57 of the eISL to record a 0-2 win.



Representing Mumbai City FC, Ashwin_1411 posed serious questions for Jamshedpur FC's defence as he smashed 5 goals to game 1 in an imposing fashion.

The Islanders continued to display aggressive play and Tikka put them in the lead. Jamshedpur FC then turned the tides in their favour with an equaliser, however, the second game ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the co-op game, Jamshedpur FC looked determined to salvage a point from the match as they fired two early goals to put themselves in a strong position.

Trailing behind, Mumbai City FC bounced back to score five goals on the trot to change their fate and seal the three points.