eISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC back in the top four with a hard-fought win over Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC registered their sixth win in the elSL after defeating Hyderabad FC in the Match No 42 of the competition. With this win, MCFC moved to the fourth spot, while HFC stayed in the tenth position.



The first game went in favour of Mumbai City FC, Aditya Dubey gave the lead to Hyderabad FC by scoring a goal just before the interval, but HFC couldn't hold on to the lead, as Ashwin K scored the equaliser for MCFC. Ashwin then won it for Mumbai City FC with a late goal to make it 2-1.



In the second game, Darvesh Khera led Hyderabad FC's resurgence and beat MCFC player Karman Singh 2-1. After half-time, the two sides were evenly poised with a goal each, however, Darvesh managed to score a late goal and win it for his team.

Ashwin scored the only goal of the co-op game as Mumbai City FC beat Hyderabad FC to collect all three points. Ashwin scored 2 goals in three matches and was awarded as Hero of the Match.









