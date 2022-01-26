eISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC strike late to win against Kerala Blasters FC 









Chennaiyin FC came on top in the southern derby. With this win, Chennaiyin FC dethroned Mumbai City FC from the top spot, while Kerala Blasters stays at eighth in the eISL league table.

In-Game 1 Chennaiyin FC started on the front foot against Kerala Blasters FC and had an early breakthrough as CFC player Saranshjain7 scored the goal in the 8th minute of the game. CFC scored back to back in the second half and made it difficult for KBFC. Five minutes later Saranshjain7 scored the fourth goal. KBFC managed to strike a consolation goal in the stoppage time and the match ended on a 4-1 scoreline.



In the second game, Lokamanyu06 led Kerala Blasters FC's resurgence with two goals to Navinh29's one. However, Navinh29 managed to score a late goal to restore parity in the match. Game 2, ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the co-op game, Saranshjain7 put ahead Chennaiyin FC by scoring the goal in the 23rd minute, but CFC couldn't hold on to the lead, as Akshat08 scored the equalizer for KBFC in the next five minutes. Later in the second half, CFC scored a late goal and sealed three important points by winning the game 2-1.

Saranshjain7 scored five goals and was awarded as Hero of the match.







