eISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC go second after 1-1 draw against FC Goa

The battle of the eISL table-toppers Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa turned out to be a cracker of a game as the best of three games ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams added one point to their points tally. FC Goa remained at the top spot, while CFC moved to second place in the league table.









In the first game, Chennaiyin FC player Navin29 got the first breakthrough in the early minutes of the game. The lead was then doubled in the 35th minute. FC Goa Afnanameen10 fought back in the second half, and scored back-to-back goal, and secured a 2-2 draw.



Chennaiyin FC got off to a flying start after Saranshjain7 put up a commanding display to defeat FC Goa's V-Sharma10 10 by 2-1 in game two. The Chennaiyin FC's defence held firm as the team held on for a narrow victory.









The final game proved why both the teams are standing at top of the table. FC Goa came out on top in the Co-op game, as they scored the winning goal just before the full-time whistle. Match ended with a 3-2 scoreline. Afnanameen10 was awarded as Hero of the Match.

