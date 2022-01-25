eISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC dominate ATK Mohun Bagan to solidify pole position

In match 56 of the eISL, ATK Mohun Bagan locked horns with Chennaiyin FC. But it was the Marina Machans who emerged victorious in a dominating display of skills.



Game 1 saw Chennaiyin FC mount a solid attack but ATK Mohun Bagan's defending was up to the task to avert the dangers. The chances flowed for Chennaiyin FC's NavinH29, however, could not convert to a goal.

Saransh Jain was named the Hero of the Match for scoring a whopping 9️⃣ goals in @ChennaiyinFC 's #eISL clash against @atkmohunbaganfc ! 👏 #FIFA22 @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/aqG0nDmyeA

Then, out of nowhere, ATK Mohun Bagan found the back of the net to score the opening goal. Chennaiyin FC managed to bounce back and scored the equaliser to draw the game.

Then, in a one-sided affair, Chennaiyin FC registered a comprehensive 0-6 victory to take the lead before going into the final game with three goals coming in either half.

The final game witnessed moments of a fightback from the Mariners but it was not enough. Chennaiyin FC drove to the lead with three goals while ATK Mohun Bagan managed to pull back two.



