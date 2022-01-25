eISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC registered a dominating win against ATK Mohun Bagan 

Bengaluru FC swept aside ATK Mohun Bagan in match 45 of eISL and moved to the fifth spot in the table, while ATKMB remain rooted to the bottom.

The first game was all about Bengaluru FC, as BFC player Warsi demolished the defense of ATK Mohun Bagan. Warsi was on a roll, he scored six goals in the game. ATKMB player Bindratej tried to make a comeback in the latter half and scored three goals but it wasn't enough. Match ended with a 6-3 scoreline



Game 2 turned out to be a replica of the first game for Bengaluru FC. BFC player XSagnik_ displayed great attacking football and scored five goals. On the other hand, ATKMB player KTDhillon failed to make an impact and couldn't convert his chances into goals. BFC secured three points with a 5-0 scoreline.



In co-op match, the result was no different from the other two games. BFC defeated ATKMB 2-0 in the final game, ATKMB players looked helpless against BFC defense.



XSagnik scored six goals in the tie and was awarded as Hero of the match.

eISL table; Via ISL Media







