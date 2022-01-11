eISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan remain winless after defeat against Odisha FC

Odisha FC dominated all three games as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 in the first of the two eISL matches on Monday. With the defeat, ATK Mohun Bagan remains rooted to the bottom of the points table.



In-game 1, DuggalTv of Odisha FC took on Bindratej of ATK Mohun Bagan. Odisha FC took an early lead before Bindratej canceled it out through a brilliant goal. However, just before half-time, DuggalTv made it 2-1. He continued with the same energy at the start of the second half and made it 4-1 inside the seventieth-minute mark. Bindartej pulled one back in the eighty-sixth minute but it was too late by then.

Odisha FC took their Game 1 form to the next game also, Shubumbumtumtum scored two goals and gave OFC the crucial three points. ATKMB's KtDhillon scored one goal in the game and the match ended with a 2-1 scoreline.



The final game result was no different from the other two games, as Odisha FC boys demolished the defense of ATK Mohun Bagan in the first half and scored three goals in the co-op match. ATKMB tried to make a comeback in the dying minutes and scored two goals but it wasn't enough, as the match ended with a 3-2 scoreline.







