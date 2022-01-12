eISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan rattle FC Goa as they clinch their first win

ATK Mohun Bagan bounced back after nine successive losses to clinch three points against FC Goa in the eISL, winning two games out of three.



In game 1, ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top with Bindratej defeating Afnanameen10 2-3 in a hard-fought contest.

The second individual clash happened between V–Sharma and KT Dhillon which ebbed and flowed but ultimately resulted in the Gaurs taking the win by 3-2. It was an end-to-end display from either side that took the match towards the decider.

In the third match, ATK Mohun Bagan made early dents with a two-goal lead securing their first win before FC Goa managed to strike a consolation goal in the stoppage time despite commanding much of the possession.