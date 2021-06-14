Effigy of football icon Bhaichung Bhutia burnt in Sikkim — Know why?

The Northeast state of Sikkim witnessed protests against Indian football icon turned politician Bhaichung Bhutia after he opposed the construction of a 300-bed hospital in Namchi, South Sikkim. Bhutia said that the construction of the new hospital would compromise the famous 'veterinary ground', considered the only playground in Namchi.



Effigy of the footballer was burned at the Namchi Central Park Square in South Sikkim. A video circulating on social media showed a few women in groups during the effigy burning while chanting slogan - 'Bhaichung Bhutia Murdabad.'

Protests were staged & slogans of "Bhaichung Murdabad" were raised against Bhaichung Bhutia after the former India capt protested against the construction of a 300-bed hospital in Namchi,Sikkim. Bhutia had claimed that the plot of land was a public playground. #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/fwDsHQV97f

Timeline of the incident



On June 5, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay had laid the foundation stone for a 300-bed hospital in Namchi by razing the only playground in the district, where Bhutia had played.



Bhutia, who is the president of Hamro Sikkim Party, requested the government to stop the construction and start when the pandemic is over and shift the project from the only playground available in Namchi.



Nine people were arrested on Sunday, all of whom were seen as burning the effigy of the Sikkim icon. They have been released on bail as sections 188 IPC and 51 of DM act are bailable. The police will continue its search for six more persons accused in the case.

What was Bhaichung Bhutia's response?

In a video message from Mumbai, Bhutia told East Mojo, one of the leading news portals of Northeast India: "The CM said he already sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the project. If you used only Rs 20 crore from that sanctioned fund and devoted it to the existing hospitals, PHCs, dispensaries and increased the workforce, then Sikkim's COVID 19 scenario would not have so bad. So many people would not have died of COVID-19. Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay is well versed with the fact that 280 people have died of COVID-19 in Sikkim in the past year. Even now, Sikkim tops the death rate in the country in terms of its population and percentage."

He added that his Hamro Sikkim Party wrote to the government to start an economic package for taxi drivers and farmers among the poor population.



"If Rs 10 crore was used from the sanctioned fund and you gave Rs 20,000, almost 500 taxi drivers would have been covered and their families would be the beneficiaries. The same number of farmers would also benefit," Bhutia said.