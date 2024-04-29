Edmund Lalrindika set to join Canadian first division Atletico Ottawa on loan deal

Edmund Lalrindika is close to joining Atletico Ottawa on loan from I-League side Inter Kashi, pending paperwork.

At just 25 years old, Lalrindika's decision to play abroad reflects on his interest in exploring higher quality leagues inorder to develop as a player. Despite offers from Indian Super League clubs, Lalrindika chose to stay with Inter Kashi because he wanted to try his luck in a different league.

📈 Indian players with most goal contribution in the I-League this season:



Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia - 18

Noufal - 13

Edmund Lalrindika - 12

Lalromawia - 10

Lalchungnunga Chhangte - 10

Lalremsanga - 9

Phrangki Buam - 9

Gyamar Nikum - 8

Robinson Singh - 7

Jeremy Laldinpuia - 7



🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/zsZhn5sVIo — Sevens Football (@sevensftbl) April 18, 2024

Lalrindika has been impressive with Inter Kashi in the I-League, scoring four goals and making eight assists in 24 games. His performances helped Inter Kashi finish in the top four in their debut season. The Aizawl born attacker is also the Indian player with third highest goal contributions in I-League this year.



Having also played for the AlFF U18 team, Lalrindika brings both local and international experience to Atletico Ottawa. While Indian women footballers are keen to move to European leagues, the interest from men were considerably lower. Only a handful even tried out short term loan spells.