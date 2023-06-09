Did East Bengal's women's team just get towels for their IFA Shield win?

Women's football in India is often in the news for all the wrong reasons. East Bengal's women's team found themselves in the limelight earlier this week, not because they won the IFA Women's Shield tournament after defeating Sreebhumi 5-0 in the final, but because they were awarded with towels for their victory.

We have seen some strange prizes for athletes in the past - blenders, live animals, mobile data. Photos of the prize distribution ceremony after the IFA Shield final indicated that East Bengal's players had joined this 'illustrious list'.

After a decent run as debutants in the Indian Women's League 2023 season, this could have been a moment to cherish for the side. But instead, they found themselves splashed on social media as angry reactions against the tournament organisers came in one after another.

@MamataOfficial @aroopbiswasaitc what kind of felicitation of this ? atleast these girls of bengal deserves a certificate from IFA for winning the 1st ever WOMEN IFA SHIELD. they are daughters of our soil.pls give them minimum recognition. Request u to do something. pic.twitter.com/im2Az6e1gf — Soumyajit Das (@Soumyajit_pinka) June 2, 2023

How deregotary is it to award 'Towels' as individual prize for wining IFA Shield from a centuries old organisation (IFA). There were no medels, even a certificate.Giving rational of awarding Towels, organizers said the Women players would use them to wipe off their sweat. Shame pic.twitter.com/5WRIamMIqc — Satabarta Roy (@satabarta) June 2, 2023

While it is true that the victorious girls were given towels instead of medals, it is not true that the towels were all that the team received.

A club official clarified to The Bridge that a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh was given to the entire Red and Gold team, Rs 5,000 was given to Tulsi Hembram, who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Tournament' for her 15 goals in four matches, and the team manager received a small memento.

The Bridge understands that the Indian Football Association (IFA) cited budgetary constraints when asked about the absence of winner's medals for the East Bengal players. The body also said that the towels were supposed to act as a gesture to the girls who were braving the heat and playing.

The Rs 1 lakh prize money for the team, significantly, is less than the prize money offered in several local tournaments in Bengal.

Prior to their Women's IFA Shield win, the East Bengal women's team participated in their first IWL campaign after winning the Calcutta Women's Football League, also known as the Kanyashree Cup.