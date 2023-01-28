East Bengal wins Kanyashree Cup; books IWL berth

East Bengal women's team defeated Sreebhumi FC 1-0 to clinch the Kanyashree Cup 2022-23. Traditionally known as the Calcutta Women's Football League, winning the tournament means that East Bengal have earned themselves an spot in the Indian Women's League (IWL).

Sulanjana Raul (88') scored the only goal of the match late in the second half to help East Bengal to the title after the first half ended goalless despite multiple opportunities.

This was also the Red and Gold Brigade's seventh clean sheet of the tournament.

East Bengal had beaten Mohammedan SC 3-0 in the semi-finals, while Sreebhumi FC got the better of West Bengal Police Club in a slender 1-0 win.



Both finalists of the cup had topped their respective groups with staggering statistics, which included not conceding a single goal in the group stage matches.

While this would be East Bengal's first stint in India's top-flight for women's football, Sreebhumi FC was part of the 2019-20 season where the side finished 4th in the group stage.



The 2023 edition of the IWL is set to take place between April and May, according to the All India Football Federation Calendar (AIFF).