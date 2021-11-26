East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Top 5 Highest Goalscoring Kolkata Derbies

The Kolkata Derby clash between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2021-22 is just days away. The fierce derby and one of the most iconic rivalries in Indian football will see another chapter unfold on Saturday. Both outfits have differing objectives in the ongoing season, but emotions will be high when the ball starts rolling.



The Kolkata-based clubs are the most decorated football institutions in the country, spanning years of success. They have met each other in various competitions in the past and are now contesting in the ISL. 'The Kolkata Giants' as they are popularly known will go all out in securing victory and bragging rights. The Red & Gold Brigade drew their opening game 1-1 with Jamshedpur FC while the Mariners decimated Kerala Blasters by a 4-2 scoreline.



One can expect a lot of goals and talking points from the upcoming Kolkata derby. Historically as well, there have been fixtures that saw a lot of goals. Therefore, here is a look at the top-five highest goalscoring Kolkata derbies:



East Bengal 5-0 Mohun Bagan

The 5-0 demolition of Mohun Bagan in the final of the IFA Shield in 1975 is the fifth-highest goalscoring Kolkata derby. IFA Shield is organised by the Indian Football Association, which is the governing body for football in West Bengal. It is one of the oldest tournaments in the world, which began in 1893. The 1975 edition saw EB win the final by a comfortable margin of five goals. Players like Surajit Sengupta, Shyam Thapa (2), Ranjit Mukherjee and Subhankar Sanyal got on the scoresheet.

East Bengal 3 (3) - (2) 3 Mohun Bagan

The two sides met in the final of the Mohammedan Platinum Celebration Cup back in 2010. The final was played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium. There was nothing to separate the two sides which finished 2-2 after regulation time and scored a goal each in extra time.

It took a penalty shootout to decide the tie which saw East Bengal convert three spot-kicks and Mohun Bagan converting only two, thereby losing the tie. Satish Kumar, Ashim Biswas and Harpreet Singh scored goals in regular time for the Mariners. Rahul Kumar and Dipendu Biswas scored the penalties. On the other hand, Alvito, and a brace from Robin Singh saw the Red & Gold Brigade score three in regular time. During the penalties, Sanju Pradhan, Robin Singh and Sushant Mathew scored the spot-kicks for EB.



Mohun Bagan 4-2 East Bengal

These two outfits have played several games going long back in the history of Indian football. One of those encounters is the 1944 final of the Cooch Behar Cup. Cooch Behar was a princely state in the British occupancy of India, before the independence of the country. The final of the prestigious Cooch Behar Cup final saw Kolkata-based go head-to-head and Mohun Bagan emerged 4-2 winners over East Bengal.

East Bengal 3 - 4 Mohun Bagan

The Calcutta Football League clash in 2007 between the two outfits saw a total of seven goals. Mohun Bagan ran away victors by a 4-3 scoreline, and the match remains the second-highest Kolkata derby in terms of most goals. In terms of the goalscorers for the Mariners, Lalawmpuia, Jose Barreto and Venkatesh (2) got on the scoresheet. As for East Bengal, Alvito scored two goals and Edmilson added a third.

East Bengal 3 - 5 Mohun Bagan

The eight-goal thriller between the teams from the I-League clash in 2009 remains the highest goalscoring Kolkata derby. The Mariners emerged 5-3 winners over the Red & Gold Brigade in a high-scoring affair. The Salt Lake Stadium was witness to four goals from Chidi Edeh and one from Manish Maithani for Mohun Bagan while Nirmal Chhetri and Yusuf Yakubu (2) were the scorers for East Bengal. This 2009-10 clash from the I-League has a historic place in the Kolkata derby and anything similar in the ISL would be an incredible moment.