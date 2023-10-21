Asian Para Games
Football

ISL 2023-24 LIVE: East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa- Updates, Scores, Blog

Mahesh Naorem scores for East Bengal in the 40th minute. Get all the LIVE updates.

ISL 2023-24 LIVE: East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa- Updates, Scores, Blog
Manolo Marquez & Carles Cuadrat

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Oct 2023 12:51 PM GMT

East Bengal will face off against FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, at 5:30 PM today.

Despite being East Bengal's home fixture, they find themselves competing away from their usual turf.

First half was a closely contested affair and a goal from Mahesh Naorem in the 40th minute gave East Bengal a slender lead going into the half time break.

LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2023-10-21 11:00:00
East BengalFC GoaISLFootballIndian Football
