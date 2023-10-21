Football
ISL 2023-24 LIVE: East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa- Updates, Scores, Blog
Mahesh Naorem scores for East Bengal in the 40th minute. Get all the LIVE updates.
East Bengal will face off against FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, at 5:30 PM today.
Despite being East Bengal's home fixture, they find themselves competing away from their usual turf.
First half was a closely contested affair and a goal from Mahesh Naorem in the 40th minute gave East Bengal a slender lead going into the half time break.
LIVE updates:
- 21 Oct 2023 12:50 PM GMT
Half time!
It's half-time at the East Bengal vs FC Goa match. The score stands at 1-0 in favor of East Bengal after an exciting first half. Stay with us for more live updates in the second half!
- 21 Oct 2023 12:43 PM GMT
40' GOAL!
Mahesh Naorem has just scored a fantastic goal for East Bengal, finding the top corner with a stunning finish. The goal came from a counter-attack, and it's now 1-0 in the 40th minute.
- 21 Oct 2023 12:35 PM GMT
32' What a miss!
Brandon chips in a cross from outside the box to Carlos in the box. He tries to head it in but misses narrowly.
- 21 Oct 2023 12:28 PM GMT
24' Gill what a save!
Gill with a good outing and a save, however he spills the ball in the box and the defense clears it away.
- 21 Oct 2023 12:20 PM GMT
15' FC Goa on counter!
FC Goa try to go on a counter following an attack from East Bengal, Udanta takes a shot but misses.
- 21 Oct 2023 12:13 PM GMT
10' Corner for East Bengal!
The ball chips in to the box and EB appeals for a handball from Jhingan. But no handball as per the replay.
- 21 Oct 2023 12:02 PM GMT
Kick Off!
The ball is rolling at the Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneshwar and East Bengal are playing from left to right.