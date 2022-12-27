ISL: East Bengal in talks with Juan Lescano to replace Eliandro

East Bengal is interested in securing the services of Australia-based Argentinian striker Juan Lescano. A source close to the development confirmed to The Bridge that Lescano has been offered a one-year deal by the club and that they becoming successful in securing his services.



Starting his football career at English giants Liverpool U-18 team, Lescano went on to play for Real Madrid U-19, FC Lugano, Anzhi, and many other top-tier clubs in Europe.

The Argentine striker has the experience of playing 9 matches at the Russian Cup scoring 3 goals. He was one of the stars at the Russian second-tier club Enisey Krasnoyarsk where he played 117 matches scoring 30 goals.

He also played 2 matches in the Europa League qualifying stage while he was playing for Anzhi. In the 2021-22 season, he was roped in by Brisbane Roars. He made an instant impact on the club scoring 5 goals in 20 matches. He was the top scorer for the club in the season.



Juan Lescano mainly plays as a number 9. But he is also well adept at playing as a second striker and a winger. His 188cm height and excellent physique can be an added advantage to the club.



East Bengal is currently enduring an underwhelming season. They are placed 9th in the points table with 9 points from 10 matches.

Recently the Red and Gold Brigade has extended the contract of Lalchungnunga. They are also expected to extend the contracts of Naorem Mahesh Singh and Jerry. It will be interesting to see whether East Bengal becomes successful in securing the services of Lescano.

