East Bengal stage comeback win against Mohammedan SC in friendly

East Bengal defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 4-3 in a friendly ahead of their Hero Super Cup campaign at the VYBK training ground 2 on Thursday evening.

The Red and Gold trailed 2-3 heading into the half time break. Moments after Jake Jervis opened the scoring for East Bengal, Abiola Dauda equalised for Mohammedan. Mohammedan got their 2nd goal via an unfortunate Md Rakip own goal.



Although defender Lalchungnunga found the equalizer soon after, Wayne Vaz put Mohammedan ahead on the cusp of the half-time break. However, a comeback was in the offing for Stephen Constantine's men.

Youngster Himanshu Jangra, who has recently been on the scoresheet during the side's Reliance Foundation Development league exploits, earned the ISL outfit the equalizer midway through the second half. 2022-23 ISL season's top-scorer for East Bengal Cleiton Silva converted a penalty to win EBFC the game six minutes before the final whistle.

East Bengal are scheduled to play another friendly, this time against fellow ISL campaigners in Chennaiyin FC, on Sunday, 2nd April. The Kolkata side play their first match in the Hero Super Cup 2023 against Odisha FC on 9th April at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.