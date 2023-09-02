East Bengal signs India U-17 goalkeeper Julfikar Gazi on a multi-year deal

East Bengal, on Saturday, confirmed the signing of India U-17 goalkeeper Julfikar Gazi on a multi-year deal.

"We are pleased to announce that India U-17 goalkeeper Julfikar Gazi has joined us on a multi-year contract after his stint with the Bengal Football Academy," East Bengal announced the player's signing on X, formerly Twitter.

By signing the agreement, the youngster returned to the East Bengal set-up after representing the club in the U-13 youth league under Tarun Dey's coaching in 2018-19.

After joining the club, the young goalkeeper said, "Excited to be back in East Bengal after almost four years. I am a blind fan of the club since childhood. The opportunity to represent this great club is a dream come true moment for me."



Welcoming the teenager ahead of the Durand Cup final against Mohun Bagan, club's coach Carles Cuadrat said, "East Bengal is trying to build a strong talent pipeline for the future and we are glad to include another India U-17 gem in our team, after Guite and Gurnaj. Gazi is a very talented goalkeeper and the watchful supervision of our Goalkeeping Coach Javi Pinillos will ensure his rapid development.”

Before Julfikar, East Bengal has also signed India U-17 midfielders Guite Vanlalpeka and Gurnaj Singh Grewal.