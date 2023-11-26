ISL 2023-24: East Bengal shares spoils with Chennaiyin FC

East Bengal FC settled for an intense 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The Marina Machans staged a comeback, securing a solitary point through a goal by substitute Ninthoinganba Meetei in the 86th minute.

In the return of Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 action after the international break, Owen Coyle's team faced an early setback as Ayush Adhikari inadvertently scored an own goal in the 29th minute, putting them behind.

Despite this, the home team, buoyed by crowd support, consistently pressured the opposition. Rafael Crivellaro's creative vision combined with Ninthoinganba's precision in front of goal ensured they avoided a second consecutive home defeat.

Since Carles Cuadrat took charge in the summer, East Bengal has displayed newfound flair and fluency in their attacking moves, leading to encouraging results. An illustration of this was evident today as Vishnu Puthiya Valappill capitalized on a starting spot, delivering a low cross inside the box just a minute before the half-hour mark, resulting in Adhikari inadvertently slotting the ball past Debjit Majumder.



Despite Chennaiyin FC controlling proceedings with greater possession (56%) and more shots on target (5 vs. 2), East Bengal held their ground.

Rafael Crivellaro, a key player for Chennaiyin FC with two goals and two assists this season, once again played a crucial role. He provided an accurate pass to Ninthoinganba in the 86th minute, allowing the 22-year-old to score past Prabsukhan Singh Gill and salvage a point for his team.

The Key Performer of the Match was Rafael Crivellaro, with an 83% passing accuracy, creating five goal-scoring chances, and contributing defensively with tackles and interceptions. He also provided the decisive assist that determined the outcome of the match.

Looking ahead, Chennaiyin FC will face Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi on November 29, while East Bengal FC will host NorthEast United FC in their next fixture on December 4.