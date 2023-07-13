East Bengal set to sign Borja Granero

East Bengal FC is all set to rope in Borja Granero to shore up their defence for the 2023/24 ISL season. A source close to the development confirmed that the Spaniard is close to signing a one-year deal with the club. Though he has agreed to personal terms with the club, the deal is subject to clearance from his previous club and medical reports.

Starting his career in Valencia, Borja Granero went on to play for Villajoyosa CF, Recreativo Huelva, Deportivo La Coruna, and Castellon.

Borja Granero is the son of famous Spanish Manager Jose Carlos Granero, who has done an excellent job with Shenzen FC and Levante.

Borja has already played 123 La Liga 2 matches where he scored 5 goals. Also, he has the experience of playing 16 Copa Del Rey matches. Last season he played 18 matches in the Spanish third tier league.

Borja is a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions. Apart from being a centre back, he is adept at playing as a left back, defensive medio, central midfielder, and winger.

His excellent physicality can be a great boost to the East Bengal back four.

East Bengal FC this season is completely rebooting their squad. They have already secured the signings of Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, and Siveiro Toro.

They have also lmost confirmed their Asian defender and can announce his signing next week.

Carles Cuadrat and all other foreign contingents will arrive in Kolkata by the 26th of July and they will soon start their ISL preparations. With such a strong squad at his disposal East Bengal is expected to finish at a respectable position in the ISL this time around.