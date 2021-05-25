Former East Bengal official launches scathing attack on Executive Committee member Debabrata 'Nitu' Sarkar

Renowned football historian and former East Bengal media manager Gautam Roy has lambasted current executive committee official Debabrata Sarkar, also known as 'Nitu'. Roy took to Twitter to refute claims made by the latter that the final term-sheet prepared by principal investors Shree Cement fails to protect the rights and interests of existing club members.

I am a member of East Bengal Club for nearly 45 years now much before the club committee member Debabrata Sarkar (Nitu) became a member.I do not buy any of Sarkar's bullshit that club members' rights would be jeopordised if the final agreement with Shree Cements is signed. pic.twitter.com/2ntz73eiKD — Gautam Roy (@gautamfootball) May 24, 2021

For the uninitiated, Shree Cement and East Bengal club officials have been at loggerheads over the signing of the final agreement of the term-sheet for months now, something that has jeopardized the club's future in the Indian Super League (ISL) itself. A couple of weeks back, Shree Cement Managing Director Hari Mohan Bangur blamed the club officials for unnecessarily delaying proceedings while rejecting the idea of involving West Bengal Chief Minister to resolve the situation.



He also recently confirmed that although his company has not sent any ultimatum to the club yet, the delay is hampering their preparations for the next season with a number of players, including Matti Steinmann and Bright Enobakhare seemingly on their way out. The statement from Gautam Roy further highlights just how far adrift both parties are to a quick resolution. The club officials recently sent a letter to the investors insisting that certain points in the final agreement are 'inconsistent and incorrect'. Following this, The Telegraph quoted a representative from Shree Cement saying, "That is very vague. They should tell us which part of the term sheet is not correct. Otherwise how would we know what they are talking about?" All in all, it is an absolute mess right now and with no solution in sight, the pressure on Debabrata Sarkar and other club officials will keep increasing in the coming weeks.







