SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top 5 highest goalscorers in the Kolkata derby

All eyes will be on the upcoming weekend clash between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. It is outrightly the fiercest derby in Indian football and one of the oldest rivalries in the country. Both outfits from Kolkata have played a countless number of times against each other in various competitions.



Most notably apart from other competitions, they have played in the National Football League, then the I-League and now in the Indian Super League. This season eight of the ISL will be the second season with both legacy clubs competing in it.



The derby will be renewed on 27 November 2021 on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The "Boro m will certainly have a lot of action as past matches are evident. Looking back at the history of the fixture, here are the top-five goalscorers in the Kolkata derby:



Mohammad Habib - 10 goals

Mohammad Habib is a very iconic forward from India's footballing history. The striker hailed from Andhra Pradesh (Telangana) and represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy tournament. He played for three major Kolkata-based clubs including both SC East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

During Kolkata derbies, Habib scored 10 goals, all for East Bengal. He played for Mohammedan SC as well. He was part of the Indian team that won the Asian Games bronze in 1970. Habib is also the Arjuna Award recipient for his contribution to Indian football.









Sisir Ghosh - 11 goals



Sisir Ghosh is also one of the players who has played for both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. The striker also represented the Indian national football team in his career. Ghosh scored a total of 11 goals in the Kolkata derby.

He scored three goals for East Bengal and the rest eight came while playing for Mohun Bagan. Ghosh made his India debut in 1985 and is regarded as one of the best finishers who has played for both teams in the Kolkata derby.



Chima Okorie - 16 goals

Chima Okorie was the highest goalscorer for East Bengal before Bhaichung Bhutia crossed his tally. The Nigerian came to India in 1984 and spent a considerable amount of time in the country, playing for several clubs. Okorie is considered as one of the best African players to play in India and turned out for teams like Mohammedan SC, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan,

The striker scored 16 goals overall in the Kolkata derby, becoming the third-highest scorer in the fixture. Overall, 10 of those goals came for the Red & Gold Brigade and the rest six came for the Mariners.





Jose Ramirez Barreto - 17 goals



Jose Ramirez Barreto is widely considered as the best foreign import in India, keeping in mind his impact. The striker came to India in 1999 by signing for Mohun Bagan and is one of their best foreign players ever. The Brazilian scored a total of 17 goals for Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby.

Barreto also played for teams like Mahindra United and Bhawanipore in India in addition to teams like Gremio, Kawasaki Frontale, and Penang FA. He never featured for East Bengal, which makes him Mohun Bagan fans adore him even more.





Bhaichung Bhutia - 19 goals



One of India's legendary players, Bhaichung Bhutia is the highest goalscorer in the Kolkata derby. The forward managed 19 goals overall in the fixture. Out of his 19 goals, 13 came for East Bengal and the remaining six came for Mohun Bagan. Bhutia oscillated between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan quite a lot, which made his involvement in the Kolkata derby even fiercer.





The Sikkimese forward is won the Calcutta Football League nine times with East Bengal and three times with Mohun Bagan. He is an Asian football hall of fame inductee and recipient of the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri national honours. Three IFA Shields with East Bengal and one with Mohun Bagan are also some of his multiple trophies wins in an illustrious career

