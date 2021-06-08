ISL: SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters transfer ban - What we know so far

Late on Monday, it emerged that Indian Super League (ISL) outfits SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters had been served a letter from world governing body FIFA, stating that they are banned from registering any new players in the upcoming transfer window that starts from June 9.



The correspondence from FIFA's Player Status Committee (PSC) in this regard was made on the 1st of June and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) proceeded to forward the same on June 7.

What is the ban for?

The ban for the Tuskers is the result of a complaint about unpaid salary by former player Matej Poplatnik, who was a part of the side during the 2018-19 season. For East Bengal, it is a similar situation involving their former player and Costa Rican World Cupper, Johnny Acosta.

How can the ban be lifted?

The ban will be lifted as soon as the players are paid their dues. In that case, the clubs will be able sign and register new players. Although it might seem like an act of gross mismanagement, unfortunately it isn't very uncommon in Indian football. The seriousness of the matter, therefore, depends on how quickly the clubs move to resolve the issue.

What next for the two clubs?

As reported by Goal, Kerala Blasters have already initiated steps to rectify the situation and expect the ban to be lifted by FIFA once the payment remittance is confirmed.