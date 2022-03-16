East Bengal joins hands with Bangladeshi side Sheikh Russel for development of football

As reported earlier by The Bridge, Kolkata giants East Bengal Club officials travelled to Bangladesh and held talks with Bangladeshi Conglomerate Basundhara Group. And after a very fruitful meeting, East Bengal today have announced a tie-up with former Bangladesh Premier League champions Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra for the development of Asian football.

"At the invitation of Mr. Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Chairman, Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra, it has been decided in consultation with the officials of East Bengal Club that Sheikh Russell Sports Club and East Bengal Club will work together for the development of Asia football," the press release reads.

"This is a pledge to work together for the purpose of bringing a new impetus to the Asian continent with football, the best sport of Bengalis." adds the statement.

Both the clubs will work closely in the development of football infrastructure, scouting talents and raising the footballing standards.

"We will develop football infrastructure, scout talents and raise the quality of football. This dream will be fulfilled by Sheikh Russell Sports Club and East Bengal Club." says the press release

"In order to fulfil this, both Bengals will work together in search of excellence."



