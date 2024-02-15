East Bengal FC signs Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantić as replacement for injured Jose Antonio Pardo

East Bengal FC has made a significant addition to its roster for the remainder of the current Indian Super League (ISL) season by signing Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantić, the club announced on Thursday. This move comes as Jose Antonio Pardo has been sidelined due to a foot injury, leading to a mutual parting of ways between the club and Pardo.

Pantić, a seasoned 31-year-old centre-back, brings a wealth of experience from his time playing for top European clubs such as Villarreal CF, Red Star Belgrade, and Dynamo Kyiv. He has also represented Serbia's U-19 and U-21 teams in the past, showcasing his talent on both the domestic and international stages.



Commenting on the acquisition, East Bengal Head Coach Carles Cuadrat emphasized Pantić's extensive experience and familiarity with top-tier football. Cuadrat highlighted the club's agility in securing quality replacements, citing the swift signings of players like Hijazi and now Pantić.

In response to joining East Bengal FC, Pantić conveyed his excitement and gratitude. "It gives me immense pleasure to join a legendary club like East Bengal," he said. "The club has had many wonderful moments this season, and I want to do my best to make our fans happier."

However, Pardo's absence due to injury is acknowledged with well wishes for his recovery. East Bengal expressed support for Pardo during this challenging period.

The completion of Pantić's player registration is contingent upon fulfilling regulatory processes and medical evaluations. The club eagerly awaits his arrival, pending the issuance of his visa.