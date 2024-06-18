ISL Transfers: East Bengal FC sign David Lalhlansanga on a three year deal

Kolkata: Emami East Bengal FC has signed promising India national team striker David Lalhlansanga on a three-year contract.

One of the most prolific young strikers in India, David was the top scorer in last year’s Calcutta Football League and Durand Cup, and also played a pivotal role in Mohammedan Sporting Club’s maiden I-League triumph.

Welcoming David to the Emami East Bengal FC family, Mr Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “David has immense potential to develop into one of India’s most lethal strikers. He has already made it to the national team and we hope he’ll achieve even greater success with us.”

Emami East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “David is one of our Indian recruits whom we had been trying hard to sign for a long time. He was the leading scorer in the Durand Cup and the CFL, which grabbed my attention. From that moment he became a target for our future plans. I am extremely happy to welcome a gem like him.”

Hailing from Mizoram, David rose through Aizawl FC’s youth ranks before being promoted to Aizawl’s first team in the 2019-20 season. After spending three seasons with the Mizoram capital side, David moved to Mohammedan Sporting Club in 2023.

আছে লাগাম ছেঁড়া স্বপ্ন বুকের ভেতর ✨



From Red Road to Leslie Claudius Sarani, David is now a Red & Gold! ❤️💛#JoyEastBengal #David2027 pic.twitter.com/cjwLaDYury — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) June 18, 2024

The 22-year-old made an immediate impact in the Durand Cup, winning the Golden Boot award with six goals and one assist in just three matches, including four goals in a group stage match against Jamshedpur FC.



He continued his rich vein of form through the remainder of the season as he scored an astonishing 21 goals to propel Mohammedan to the CFL title and later played a crucial part in the Black & White brigade’s I-League triumph with five goals and two assists.

David’s consistency recently earned him a senior national team call-up. He was part of both India squads that faced Kuwait and Qatar in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers earlier this month.

Buzzing with excitement, David said, “East Bengal is a big club with millions of fans spread across India. I love playing in front of passionate fans."

"I’ve already spent some time with Mahesh, Nandha and Lalchungnunga in the India camp. They are very helpful and always motivate me to get better. I want to give my best for this club. Joy East Bengal!," he concluded.