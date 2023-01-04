East Bengal captain gets maiden U-17 Indian national team call-up

East Bengal's U-17 captain Miraj Mullick has been called up to the Indian U-17 camp in Goa. He'll fly out to Goa tomorrow evening. This will be a maiden national team call-up for the youngster, who is a regular for the U-17 Bengal team.

Donning the No.10 jersey, the 16-year-old is a fledgling attacking midfielder. Interestingly, he looks up to many of the first team players of the men's team, including the likes of Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and VP Suhair.

Before joining the Red and Gold Brigade, Miraj had previously won the U-15 I-League title with Mohun Bagan. Currently, the player has been instrumental in East Bengal's U-17 Elite Youth League 2022-23 campaign.

The Kolkata-based side currently sits with seven points from four matches, and is now dependent on the other teams for their qualification to the Round of 16 stage. While Mullick didn't rattle the net, he's certainly been providing the chances. In their final group stage match against Classic Football Academy, he created a couple of fine chances.

India is set to participate in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 which is set to take place in May. With only a few months to go for the tournament, Miraj will certainly hope to impress coach Bibiano Fernandes and cement his place as a mainstay in the team.