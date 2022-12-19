Football
East Bengal announces 29-member women's squad for Kanyashree Cup 2022/23
Winning the Kanyashree Cup will give the champions a ticket to the Indian Women's League.
East Bengal FC have named a 29-member women's squad for the 2022/23 Indian domestic season. The girls will kick-start the 2022/23 edition of the Kanyashree Cup with their group stage clash against West Bengal Police at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on Tuesday (December 20) at 2 PM.
As many as 32 teams have been divided into four groups for the upcoming edition of the Kanyashree Cup. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages.
Goalkeepers: Rani Bhowmick, Suchetana Mandal, Buli Sarkar, Mamani Das
Defenders: Ratna Halder, Anita Oraon, Mini Roy, Poli Koley, Sathi Debnath, Riya Sarkar (U-17)
Midfielders: Barnali Karar, Birsi Oraon, Tamalika Sarkar, Trisha Mallick, Kabita Saren, Shashwati Sarkar, Gita Das, Sangita Das (VC), Puja Karmakar, Piyali Kora, Shivani Toppo
Forward: Aishwarya Arun Jagtap, Mousumi Murmu, Mina Khatun (C), Sushmita Bardhan, Rimpa Haldar, Tanushre Oraon (U-17), Sulanjana Raul (U-17), Deblina Bhattacharjee