East Bengal announces 29-member women's squad for Kanyashree Cup 2022/23

East Bengal FC have named a 29-member women's squad for the 2022/23 Indian domestic season. The girls will kick-start the 2022/23 edition of the Kanyashree Cup with their group stage clash against West Bengal Police at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on Tuesday (December 20) at 2 PM.

As many as 32 teams have been divided into four groups for the upcoming edition of the Kanyashree Cup. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

