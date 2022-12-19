Log In
Football

East Bengal announces 29-member women's squad for Kanyashree Cup 2022/23

Winning the Kanyashree Cup will give the champions a ticket to the Indian Women's League.

East Bengal women's team (Source: East Bengal Media Team)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 19 Dec 2022 2:02 PM GMT

East Bengal FC have named a 29-member women's squad for the 2022/23 Indian domestic season. The girls will kick-start the 2022/23 edition of the Kanyashree Cup with their group stage clash against West Bengal Police at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on Tuesday (December 20) at 2 PM.

As many as 32 teams have been divided into four groups for the upcoming edition of the Kanyashree Cup. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

The Emami East Bengal women's team is high on confidence heading into the tournament. On September 25, they claimed the Kaliaganj MLA Cup by defeating the MLA Kaliaganj side 1-0 in the final.
The Moshal Girls also beat last season's Kanyashree Cup runners-up Southern Samity Women 4-0 in a friendly at the East Bengal Club ground on December 1.
On Friday (December 16), they registered another clean sheet, defeating Shyamnagar Adivasi United Football Academy 11-0 in a friendly at the East Bengal Club ground. Mousumi Murmu (2), Aishwarya Jagtap (2), Sulanjana Raul (2), Deblina Bhattacharjee (2), Mina Khatun, Piyali Kora and Kabita Saren scored in that game.
Speaking to the East Bengal Media Team on Monday afternoon, women's Head Coach Sujata Kar said, "You can't compare the Kaliaganj MLA Cup to the Kanyashree Cup as the former is a district-level tournament. We've selected 2-3 players from that squad and the others have been selected via trials."
"The girls have been training together and have developed a good bonding over the past three months. We have analyzed our strengths and weaknesses from the friendlies. I am confident that the girls will rectify their mistakes and put up a good performance in the Kanyashree Cup. Our investor Emami Group has been helping us in every possible way."
While striker Mina Khatun will lead the Emami East Bengal FC women's team, midfielder Sangita Das has been appointed as the vice-captain.
Here's the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Rani Bhowmick, Suchetana Mandal, Buli Sarkar, Mamani Das

Defenders: Ratna Halder, Anita Oraon, Mini Roy, Poli Koley, Sathi Debnath, Riya Sarkar (U-17)

Midfielders: Barnali Karar, Birsi Oraon, Tamalika Sarkar, Trisha Mallick, Kabita Saren, Shashwati Sarkar, Gita Das, Sangita Das (VC), Puja Karmakar, Piyali Kora, Shivani Toppo

Forward: Aishwarya Arun Jagtap, Mousumi Murmu, Mina Khatun (C), Sushmita Bardhan, Rimpa Haldar, Tanushre Oraon (U-17), Sulanjana Raul (U-17), Deblina Bhattacharjee

