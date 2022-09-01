Log In
Football

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE - TRAU FC v/s Chennaiyin FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from TRAU FC's clash against Chennaiyin FC in Durand Cup.

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE - TRAU FC v/s Chennaiyin FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The Durand Cup 2022 Trophy

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-01T19:25:21+05:30

In what is their final league stage match of Durand Cup 2022, TRAU FC takes on ISL outfit Chennaiyin FC. While the former sits third in Group C with a win and two draws, the latter has had a horror run so far with one draw and a loss.

This is a must win contest for Chennaiyin FC to harbour any hopes of qualifying for the knockouts. Can they stand up?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Football Indian Football Chennaiyin FC TRAU FC Durand Cup 
