Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE - TRAU FC v/s Chennaiyin FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from TRAU FC's clash against Chennaiyin FC in Durand Cup.
In what is their final league stage match of Durand Cup 2022, TRAU FC takes on ISL outfit Chennaiyin FC. While the former sits third in Group C with a win and two draws, the latter has had a horror run so far with one draw and a loss.
This is a must win contest for Chennaiyin FC to harbour any hopes of qualifying for the knockouts. Can they stand up?
Live Updates
- 1 Sep 2022 1:55 PM GMT
66' - Good defence, CFC!
A good play created in the right wing by TRAU, but the pass inside the box is intercepted well by Vanspaul, who seems to be all over the field today.
- 1 Sep 2022 1:44 PM GMT
56' - SILSKOVIC SCORESSS!
He gets on the scorecard again does Silskovic, this time with a header from a beautiful cross from the left flank. TRAU FC are being demolished now.
TRAU 1-4 CFC
- 1 Sep 2022 1:43 PM GMT
54' - HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN?
Vanspaul with a powerful shot from just outside the box and the ball hits the crossbar and comes out. Haokip was completely beaten and this is very unfortunate for CFC.
- 1 Sep 2022 1:39 PM GMT
51' - VAFA SCORESSSS!
The evening just keeps getting better for Chennaiyin FC. A beautifully delivered corner by skipper Anirudh Thapa and Vafa backs it up with an even better header.
TRAU 1-3 CFC
- 1 Sep 2022 1:37 PM GMT
49' - Brilliant save, Haokip!
A stunning shot from Raheem Ali after a block by TRAU defender. It seemed to be going in and Ali was almost halfway into his celebrations, but Haokip cuts it shot with a brilliant save. Leaps high and punches the ball away.
That could have been disastrous for TRAU, had it gone in.
- 1 Sep 2022 1:35 PM GMT
47' - Good interception, Gerard!
A good run from the right flank by Chennaiyin, but the cross is intercepted well by a wrong-footed Gerard Williams for TRAU. Danger averted.
- 1 Sep 2022 1:20 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
There goes the whistle and that's the end of the first half. What an eventful 45 minutes that was. Chennaiyin FC dominated it for majority of the time after opening the scoring before in the 16th second. There was also a red card for TRAU and two penalties - both converted.
This will only get crazier as we move into the second half. Stay tuned!
TRAU 1-2 CFC
- 1 Sep 2022 1:16 PM GMT
45' - Komron SCORESSSS
The TRAU FC skipper takes it upon himself and he slots it in with ease. Komron sent the keeper in the wrong direction, before placing the ball into the net.
A sigh of relief for TRAU after all that has happened in the match so far.
TRAU 1-2 CFC
- 1 Sep 2022 1:14 PM GMT
44' - PENALTY, TRAU!
A beautiful steal from TRAU FC strikers before they take the shot. The shot is saved well by CFC goalkeeper, however, the ball hits the hand of a defender looking for a clearance.