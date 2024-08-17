Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC enter the quarterfinals as the last team

Shillong Lajong FC entered the quarterfinals of the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup, topping Group F after they played out a 1-1 draw against FC Goa. Needing just one point to qualify, the hosts held on against ten men FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Marcos Rudwere Silva scored for Shillong Lajong while Devendra Murgaonkar levelled the scores for The Gaurs. The hosts finished on top of the group with seven points while FC Goa were knocked out of the tournament with six points.

With this draw, Shillong Lajong will join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, Indian Army FT, NorthEast United in the quarterfinals as Group Winners while Punjab FC and Emami East Bengal also booked their places in the knockouts as the two best second-placed sides.

Both Jose Hevia and Israil Gurung named their strongest lineups for the winner-takes-all match, as Brazilian defender Daniel Goncalves started for the first time in the tournament for Shillong Lajong.

FC Goa started well in the first half, controlling possession and keeping the Shillong defence on their toes. As Shillong Lajong grew into the game, both teams tried to take control of the game in midfield to create chances. But both teams cancelled each other out and could not create any clear-cut chances. Shillong Lajong came closest to score but it was well saved by Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

Shillong Lajong has been dangerous in set pieces throughout the tournament and it was yet another corner kick from their captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri which led to the first goal. Marcos Rudwere's first attempt of the corner was saved by the goalkeeper but the rebound fell kindly for the Brazilian who succeeded in the second time of asking to give the home side the lead.



The home side could not celebrate their lead for long as a brilliant solo run from Devendra Murgaonkar levelled the scores for FC Goa within just two minutes of the restart. He received the ball on the right wing, dribbled past two Lajong defenders and finished expertly past goalkeeper Manas Dubey from an acute angle.

The home side finished strongly in the first half and could have doubled their lead but for the heroics of the FC Goa defence. Daniel Goncalves's two-headed efforts were cleared off the line, the first one by Davis Fernandes and the second one by Devendra Murgaonkar in injury time as The Gaurs went into the break keeping the scores level.

It was once again a cagey affair in the second half as both teams looked to maintain control in the midfield. Shillong Lajong who were in an advantageous position in the match as they defended deep and relied on counterattacks as FC Goa were forced to take the initiative, as any result other than a win would have seen them being knocked out of the tournament. The Gaurs could not trouble the Shillong Lajong defence or the goalkeeper to any extent.

FC Goa were reduced to ten men as goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Lajong forward Rudwere. The Gaurs played the rest of the match with defender Balkaran Singh guarding the goal.

The hosts could have put the game to bed, taking advantage of the man advantage but Phrangki Buam missed twice to give them the lead. Those misses did not prove costly as Shillong Lajong held on to the score and ensured that they booked their places in the quarterfinals.