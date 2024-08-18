Durand Cup quarterfinals announced, with Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters set to clash

The Durand Cup quarterfinal fixtures have been announced following the completion of the group stages on Saturday.

Shillong Lajong FC secured the final quarterfinal spot by topping Group F with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa.

Marcos Rudwere Silva scored for Shillong Lajong, and Devendra Murgaonkar equalized for FC Goa. Shillong Lajong finished with seven points, while FC Goa, with six points, were eliminated.

Shillong Lajong will join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, Indian Army FT, and NorthEast United in the quarterfinals as group winners. Punjab FC and Emami East Bengal also advanced as the top two second-placed teams.

South Indian rivals Bengaluru FC are scheduled to play against Kerala Blasters at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur.

The location for the games, originally planned for Kolkata, has been changed to Jamshedpur due to the ongoing protests in Kolkata. The Kolkata derby was canceled, and points were shared between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal fixtures:

- August 21, 2024- NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT- 4:00 PM

Venue: Sports Authority India Stadium (SAI) - Kokrajhar

- August 21, 2024- Shillong Lajong FC vs Emami East Bengal FC- 7:00 PM

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) - Shillong

- August 23, 2024- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC- 4:00 PM

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium - Jamshedpur

- August 23, 2024- Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters- 7:00 PM

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium - Jamshedpur