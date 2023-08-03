Football
Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan puts five past Bangladesh Army in season opener - Highlights
Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Hnamte, Kiyan Nassiri and Suhail Bhat scored for MBSG.
Mohun Bagan SG beat Bangladesh Army 5-0 in the opening game of the 2023 Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Thursday.
Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Suhail Bhat scored for MBSG in the 1st half to give the Kolkata side a 3-0 lead at half-time. In the 57th minute Hnamte scored from a free kick and Kiyan Nassiri scored from a rebound in the dying minutes of regulation time to seal the game for the Mariners by a five-goal margin.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2023 2:12 PM GMT
Full Time!
Mohun Bagan opens the season with a thumping win over Bangladesh Army.
Mohun Bagan 5 - 0 Bangladesh Army
- 3 Aug 2023 2:10 PM GMT
92' Good chance for Bangladesh Army!
One of the rare good chances in the game for Bangladesh Army. The shot takes a deflection, but straight to the keeper.
- 3 Aug 2023 2:07 PM GMT
88' GOOOOAAAALLLLL
Kiyan Nassiri makes it five. Another start from Liston as he makes a run through the middle of the park and takes a shot from outside the box. The goalkeeper denies it but Kiyan scores from the rebound. What a goal.
Mohun Bagan 5 - 0 Bangladesh Army
- 3 Aug 2023 1:54 PM GMT
75' Free Kick for Mohun Bagan SG!
Liston is fouled outside the box, there is no other way to stop his tricky footwork. A free kick is awarded, Liston takes it. The ball curves into the box but the goalkeeper punches it away.
- 3 Aug 2023 1:47 PM GMT
68' Kiyan Nassiri comes close
A link up play between Liston Colaco and Kiyan Nassiri creates another chance for the hosts. Kiyan is unable to slot it and the ball goes out for a corner. Liston takes it, the ball dips into the box and it is a free header for Kiyan. But he heads it just wide.
- 3 Aug 2023 1:38 PM GMT
57' GOOALLLLLL
And just like that Mohun Bagan makes it four. Liston Colaco takes a free kick from the far left of the box. Short pass into the box, goes past another white shirt inside the box and Hnamte taps it into the net. Easy finish, shambolic defending from the Bangladesh Army.
Mohun Bagan 4 - 0 Bangladesh Army
- 3 Aug 2023 1:27 PM GMT
50' - Mohun Bagan begin 2nd half on attack
The net ruffles 4 minutes into the 2nd half, but it's the side netting.