Football

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan puts five past Bangladesh Army in season opener - Highlights

Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Hnamte, Kiyan Nassiri and Suhail Bhat scored for MBSG.

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan puts five past Bangladesh Army in season opener - Highlights
X

MBSG vs Bangladesh Army

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Aug 2023 3:03 PM GMT

Mohun Bagan SG beat Bangladesh Army 5-0 in the opening game of the 2023 Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Thursday.

Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Suhail Bhat scored for MBSG in the 1st half to give the Kolkata side a 3-0 lead at half-time. In the 57th minute Hnamte scored from a free kick and Kiyan Nassiri scored from a rebound in the dying minutes of regulation time to seal the game for the Mariners by a five-goal margin.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-08-03 11:45:36
mohun baganDurand CupIndian Football
