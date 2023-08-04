Football
Durand Cup: NorthEast United beats Shillong Lajong four to nil - Highlights
Parthib Sundar Gogoi shines bright in the first game of the season. The 20 year old gets his first hattrick for the team. Romain Philippoteaux converted a penalty.
In the Northeastern Derby held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong clashed in the prestigious Durand Cup. The match promised to be an intense battle between the neighboring teams, and it didn't disappoint.
Right from the kick-off, the Highlanders asserted their dominance, maintaining a firm grip on ball possession and attacking the Shillong Lajong defense. Despite their efforts, Shillong Lajong found themselves with limited chances.
In the 20th minute, NorthEast United's players appealed for a penalty when a foul occurred inside the box. However, the referee opted to let play continue.
But, the Highlanders didn't let that deter them. In the 25th minute, Parthib Gogoi managed to break the deadlock, finding the back of the net from a rebound, putting NorthEast United in the lead.
Just ten minutes later, the fortunes shifted in favor of the home side again. This time, Romain Philippoteaux was fouled inside the penalty area, and the referee didn't hesitate to point to the spot. Romain calmly converted the penalty, increasing NorthEast United's lead to 2-0.
As the second half kicked off, Shillong Lajong was determined to turn the tide in their favor. They dominated the early stages of the half, putting the NorthEast United defense under pressure.
In the 65th minute, Parthib Gogoi struck again, delivering a brilliant finish to secure his brace and extend NorthEast United's lead to 3-0. The relentless attacking display from the home team continued, and in the 75th minute, Parthib completed his hattrick, making him the first player to achieve this milestone in the 2023-24 Indian Football season.
The final whistle blew with NorthEast United emerging victorious with a convincing 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2023 2:32 PM GMT
Full time!
Referee blows the whistle and NorthEast United FC thumps Shillong Lajong four nil.
NEUFC 4 - 0 SLFC
- 4 Aug 2023 2:30 PM GMT
92' Another chance for NorthEast United!
Romain Philippoteaux through the left playing little one two. Breaks into the box and sets up Gani. But his shot goes wide.
- 4 Aug 2023 2:18 PM GMT
78' Almost an own goal!
Shillong Lajong could have pulled one back there. The ball goes past the keeper, Zabaco with a diving clearance. For a moment it looked like the ball is going into the net but it goes out deflected. Good clearance.
- 4 Aug 2023 2:08 PM GMT
70' Goaaalllllll
First hattrick of the season is from an Indian player. Parthib Gogoi, gets his third and fourth for NorthEast United FC.
Romain Philippoteaux sets up an inch perfect pass for Gogoi and he makes absolutely no mistake slots it in through the right.
NEUFC 4 - 0 SLFC
- 4 Aug 2023 2:04 PM GMT
65' GOAAALLLL!!
NorthEast United makes it three, Parthib Gogoi gets his third. Gani sets us Gogoi from the left so nicely that Gogoi just had to tap the ball in. Right man at the right time.
NEUFC 3 - 0 SLFC
- 4 Aug 2023 2:02 PM GMT
63' Shillong at it again!!
Another good chance. But this time hits the side net . Phrangki Buam runs through the right, beats the defence successfully but it is to the side net.
- 4 Aug 2023 1:52 PM GMT
54' Chance for Shillong Lajong
Solid chance for Shillong Lajong after a good 10 minute display.
- 4 Aug 2023 1:47 PM GMT
48' Shillong Lajong are determined!
In the first half SLFC seemed very unorganized in the defence and attack. Coming into the second half they look organized and composed. NorthEast are knocking on the door, but the door is shut quite firmly. Defence is not allowing the Highlanders to penetrate through.