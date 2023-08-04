Durand Cup: NorthEast United beats Shillong Lajong four to nil - Highlights

In the Northeastern Derby held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong clashed in the prestigious Durand Cup. The match promised to be an intense battle between the neighboring teams, and it didn't disappoint.

Right from the kick-off, the Highlanders asserted their dominance, maintaining a firm grip on ball possession and attacking the Shillong Lajong defense. Despite their efforts, Shillong Lajong found themselves with limited chances.

In the 20th minute, NorthEast United's players appealed for a penalty when a foul occurred inside the box. However, the referee opted to let play continue.

But, the Highlanders didn't let that deter them. In the 25th minute, Parthib Gogoi managed to break the deadlock, finding the back of the net from a rebound, putting NorthEast United in the lead.

Just ten minutes later, the fortunes shifted in favor of the home side again. This time, Romain Philippoteaux was fouled inside the penalty area, and the referee didn't hesitate to point to the spot. Romain calmly converted the penalty, increasing NorthEast United's lead to 2-0.

As the second half kicked off, Shillong Lajong was determined to turn the tide in their favor. They dominated the early stages of the half, putting the NorthEast United defense under pressure.

In the 65th minute, Parthib Gogoi struck again, delivering a brilliant finish to secure his brace and extend NorthEast United's lead to 3-0. The relentless attacking display from the home team continued, and in the 75th minute, Parthib completed his hattrick, making him the first player to achieve this milestone in the 2023-24 Indian Football season.

The final whistle blew with NorthEast United emerging victorious with a convincing 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong.

As it happened: