Football
Durand Cup 2023: Delhi FC and Hyderabad FC share spoils - Highlights
Himanshu Jangra and Chhunga scored for their respective teams.
Hyderabad FC and newly promoted I-League side Delhi FC faced off today at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati at 2:30 PM.
Delhi FC's Himanshu Jangra scored the opening goal in the sixth minute, slipping the ball into the net after a fumble from Hyderabad FC's Gurmeet. The first half ended in favor of Delhi FC.
In the second half, Hyderabad FC's Chhunga managed to equalize with an Olympic goal from a corner kick.
Both teams had their chances, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Himanshu Jangra missed a late opportunity to secure a win for Delhi FC.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2023 10:55 AM GMT
Full Time!
The referee blows the full time whistle at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, Guwahati.
Delhi FC 1 - 1 Hyderabad FC
6' Himanshu Jangra
57' Chhunga
- 6 Aug 2023 10:52 AM GMT
91' What a miss!
That could have sealed the game for Delhi FC. Himanshu Jangra is through on the goal with only the goal keeper infront, he shoots but goes wide.
- 6 Aug 2023 10:50 AM GMT
Five minutes added!
Five minutes added at the end of regulation time.
- 6 Aug 2023 10:40 AM GMT
78' Delhi FC on the attack!
The ground is muddy after all that rain. Delhi FC are on the attack but struggles to navigate through the ground. However Hyderabad FC are not letting them progress into the box.
- 6 Aug 2023 10:17 AM GMT
57' GOAAALLLL!!!
Chhunga with an Olympic goal. What a beautiful goal. Hyderabad FC wins a corner, Chhunga steps up to take it. He curves it in perfectly and the balls slips into the net through the hands of the goalkeeper.
HFC 1 - 1 DFC
- 6 Aug 2023 10:16 AM GMT
53' Delhi FC defending tight!
Hyderabad FC are creating chances with the likes of Yasir and Sajad. But the final third penetration is hard as Delhi FC defence is not allowing them to break inside.
- 6 Aug 2023 10:05 AM GMT
Second Half begins!
We are back for the second half of the game between Delhi FC and Hyderabad FC.
Delhi FC have a one goal lead, can Hyderabad FC turn the tide in their favor?
- 6 Aug 2023 9:49 AM GMT
Half Time!
Delhi FC goes into the break with a goal lead, thanks to Himanshu Jangra. Hyderabad FC had their chances but were unable to convert.
Hyd FC 0 - 1 Delhi FC