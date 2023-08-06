Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Durand Cup 2023: Delhi FC and Hyderabad FC share spoils - Highlights

Himanshu Jangra and Chhunga scored for their respective teams.

Durand Cup 2023: Delhi FC and Hyderabad FC share spoils - Highlights
X

Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Aug 2023 11:01 AM GMT

Hyderabad FC and newly promoted I-League side Delhi FC faced off today at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati at 2:30 PM.

Delhi FC's Himanshu Jangra scored the opening goal in the sixth minute, slipping the ball into the net after a fumble from Hyderabad FC's Gurmeet. The first half ended in favor of Delhi FC.

In the second half, Hyderabad FC's Chhunga managed to equalize with an Olympic goal from a corner kick.

Both teams had their chances, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Himanshu Jangra missed a late opportunity to secure a win for Delhi FC.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-08-06 08:30:41
>Load More
Hyderabad FCDurand Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X