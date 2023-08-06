Durand Cup 2023: Delhi FC and Hyderabad FC share spoils - Highlights

Hyderabad FC and newly promoted I-League side Delhi FC faced off today at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati at 2:30 PM.

Delhi FC's Himanshu Jangra scored the opening goal in the sixth minute, slipping the ball into the net after a fumble from Hyderabad FC's Gurmeet. The first half ended in favor of Delhi FC.

In the second half, Hyderabad FC's Chhunga managed to equalize with an Olympic goal from a corner kick.

Both teams had their chances, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw, as Himanshu Jangra missed a late opportunity to secure a win for Delhi FC.

As it happened: