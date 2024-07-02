Durand Cup set to kick off on 27th July, will be hosted across four cities

Asia's Oldest Football Tournament Durand Cup will kick off on July 27th, 2024, and will be hosted across four different cities with the final scheduled for August 31st, 2024.

Continuing with its commitment to spread the reach of the Durand Cup further into the East and North-East, two new cities, Jamshedpur and Shillong, have been added as host cities this year. Kokrajhar in Assam shall be playing host for the second consecutive year, besides Kolkata, which has been a host for the last five years.



The 133rd edition shall see 24 teams with representation from the widest possible spectrum of Indian football, like the Indian Super League, I-League, and other invitational teams, as well as teams from the Armed Forces. Also, like last year, international teams are expected to participate this year too.



Commenting on the preparations, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, said, “The Durand Cup is a source of immense pride for the Eastern Command. The event has become a cornerstone in the landscape of Indian football and a beacon of sporting excellence. Football is more than just a sport. It is a unifying force that brings together people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life. It embodies the spirit of teamwork, perseverance, and fair play."



A total of 43 matches would be played in a round-robin league-cum-knockout format, with the finals scheduled at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata. 24 teams will be divided into six groups. A total of eight teams – group toppers and two best second-placed sides would qualify for the knockout stage.



Kolkata will host three groups while Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur will host one group each. The three coveted Durand Trophies will be flagged off for a nationwide tour from New Delhi on July 10, 2024, before they reach Kolkata ahead of the opening game on July 27th at the VYBK.



Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the defending champions, having won the tournament for a record 17th time, the most by any team, last year.



All matches of the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup would be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Network (SSN) as well as live-streamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.